Week's Most Read: Ryder's resignation

The news of the resignation of David J. Ryder as Director of the Mint remains of high interest.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: An always-popular one-year type: The first U.S. quarter dollar was minted in 1796 and then not again until eight years later, so the earliest examples are desired, even when not the highest quality.

4. Nevada museum gifted 2021 CC privy-marked dollar from U.S. Mint: The Nevada State Museum (housed in the former Carson City Mint) was the setting for a ceremonial presentation of the specially marked Morgan dollar, to be put on display.

3. Market Analysis: Deep Cameo Proof 68 red 1952 cent: Proof strikes of the 1950s sometimes left a lot to be desired, but an example of a high-quality cent was sold by Legend Rare Coin Auctions for $64,625.

2. Pobjoy Mint releases 5-ounce 'Morgan dollar': After a sellout of its 1-ounce tribute coin honoring designer George Morgan, Pobjoy released a 5-ounce silver coin honoring the U.S. Morgan and Peace dollar designs.

1. Ryder resigns as U.S. Mint director Oct. 1: As U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder leaves the bureau to pursue new opportunities, Alison Doone is named the new Acting Director.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter