Week's Most Read: Roll order reduction

Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

U.S. Mint officials reduced advance orders for three-roll sets of 2022 Anna May Wong quarter dollars to accommodate sales to the general public.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Royal Canadian Mint issues single-source gold Maple Leaf: The newest gold bullion coin to be offered by the Royal Canadian Mint will have the distinction of being minted from gold taken from a single source.

4. Market Analysis: Finest graded 1831 half eagle variety:The top selling lot in the Legend Rare Coins Auctions Regency 55 sale was the finest graded 1831 Capped Head, Large 5D gold $5 half eagle.

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3. Royal Mint issues Edward VII coins in Monarchs series: A remastered portrait of King Edward VII will grace three gold and four silver issues as the latest in the Royal Mint's Monarchs series.

2. GreatCollections buys Walton 1913 5¢ for $4.2 million, then sells to new owner: The George O. Walton example of the 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coin was acquired by GreatCollections for $4.2 million.

1. U.S. Mint lowers orders for Anna May Wong quarter rolls: Supply versus demand led officials of the U.S. Mint to alter some of the orders for rolls of 2022 American Women, Anna May Wong quarter dollars.

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