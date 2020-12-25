Week's Most Read: Reviving and celebrating past designs

Legislation to create 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars to celebrate the 1921 design transition on silver dollars is awaiting the President's signature.

5. Nigerian bank notes with Arabic script generate controversy: Long circulating bank notes in Nigeria with denominations in Arabic script draw disfavor as a human rights advocate calls for its removal.

4. Finest-known gold Brasher doubloon to lead January Partrick sale: The Heritage auction in January, formerly scheduled for the now-canceled FUN show, showcases the top-graded gold Brasher doubloon.

3. Market Analysis: Toned 1958-D Franklin half for $32,900: Toned coins attract attention and a 1958-D Franklin half dollar graded MS-67+ with full bell lines and a CAC sticker brought $32,900.

2. Mint reveals product release schedule for early 2021:The U.S. Mint schedule of product releases from January through March 2021 starts with a Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar.

1. Congress approves design centennial 2021 silver dollars: The 1921 Silver Dollar Coin Anniversary Act has legislative approval and awaits the president's signature to begin creation of modern Morgan and Peace dollars.

