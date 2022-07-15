Week's Most Read: Return of the half dollar
5. Market Analysis: Toned AU-58 1805 Draped Bust half dime: Stack's Bowers Galleries recently featured a colorful coin seldom seen in Mint State grade, an 1805 Draped Bust half dime graded AU-58.
4. Limited quantities of Tennessee dollars on sale Aug. 30: The American Innovation dollar honoring the state of Tennessee, the series' last 2022 issue, will be available at the end of August.
3. Error coinage reported stolen at Denver Mint: A quantity of error coins from production at the Denver Mint were stolen and subsequently recovered, with an employee behind the theft suspended.
2. Week's Most Read: 2023 Morgan and Peace dollar details: Pricing details for the 2023 Morgan and Peace dollars were made public and that sparked high interest for collectors.
1. Federal Reserve puts 2022 half dollars into circulation: The Federal Reserve has once again placed an order with the United States Mint for Kennedy half dollars to be used for circulation in 2022.
