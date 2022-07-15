Week's Most Read: Return of the half dollar

The Federal Reserve has ordered millions of 2022 Kennedy half dollars for circulation and collectors are finding rolls of them at local banks.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: Toned AU-58 1805 Draped Bust half dime: Stack's Bowers Galleries recently featured a colorful coin seldom seen in Mint State grade, an 1805 Draped Bust half dime graded AU-58.

4. Limited quantities of Tennessee dollars on sale Aug. 30: The American Innovation dollar honoring the state of Tennessee, the series' last 2022 issue, will be available at the end of August.

3. Error coinage reported stolen at Denver Mint: A quantity of error coins from production at the Denver Mint were stolen and subsequently recovered, with an employee behind the theft suspended.

2. Week's Most Read: 2023 Morgan and Peace dollar details: Pricing details for the 2023 Morgan and Peace dollars were made public and that sparked high interest for collectors.

1. Federal Reserve puts 2022 half dollars into circulation: The Federal Reserve has once again placed an order with the United States Mint for Kennedy half dollars to be used for circulation in 2022.

