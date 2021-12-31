Week's Most Read: Return of privy marks

A limited-edition of 20,000 Proof 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball silver dollars will be produced with an obverse privy mark under pitcher’s right knee marking the centennial anniversary of the founding of viable baseball leagues for African American teams.

5. Purple Heart commemorative sales delayed: With no explanation, the U.S. Mint changed the availability date of the Purple Heart Hall of Honor commemoratives, which were scheduled to kick off 2022 sales.

4. Heritage sale includes finest $1,000 gold certificate: A highlight of paper currency lots available in the Heritage FUN auction is the finest known example of a $1,000 gold certificate.

3. Uncirculated Coin set back on sale after a hiatus: With additional production completed to meet demand, the 2021 Uncirculated Coin set is back on sale for interested buyers.

2. 1907 Ultra High Relief double eagle realizes $4.75 million: In a private transaction, one of the finest 1907 Saint-Gaudens, Ultra High Relief double eagles was sold from the Bob Simpson Collection to an anonymous buyer.

1. Baseball series to offer limited coin with privy mark: A limited edition of 20,000 of the Proof 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball silver dollars will be offered with an obverse privy mark celebrating the centennial of the founding.

