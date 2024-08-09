Week's Most Read: Return of palladium American Eagles

A Proof 2024-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin will be offered early this fall, in a maximum issue of 7,500 coins.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. New Tunisia import restrictions impact collectors: The United States has taken steps to ban the importation of coins that circulated for 2,000 years in a region that included Tunisia.

4. Market Analysis: GSA Morgan dollars in holders: A combination of factors including the eye appeal of extraordinary toning, the Carson City origin and being housed in a GSA holder drive high prices.

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3. New edition of paper money book serves as valuable resource: The 23rd edition of Paper Money of the United States will continue to provide valuable information for collectors and researchers.

2. Record-setting Hawaiian coins sell at GreatCollections: The Gerald Forsythe Collection of Hawaiian issues included rarities highly desired when sold by GreatCollections on July 18.

1. Fall release for Proof 2024-W American Eagle palladium coins: The next offering in the annual series of American Eagle palladium coins will be coming soon with the release of the Proof 2024-W coin.

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