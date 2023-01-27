Week's Most Read: Repeat of history?

A century ago, hobby officials reported that they had been unsuccessful in persuading the Mint to strike 1922 silver coinage in denominations of less than a dollar. Will a new proposal be accepted?

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. 2023 bullion coin sales begin to the approved dealers: Dealers among the Mint's authorized purchasers began placing their orders for gold and silver American Eagles and gold Buffaloes.

4. Canada's mint uses transitional effigy on first coin of 2023: A Proof 2023 silver dollar and other coins from the RCM will show Queen Elizabeth II with the dates of her reign until a King Charles III likeness is approved.

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3. Chinese artist gets attention and visit from authorities: The ability to make realistic drawings of the $100 U.S. Federal Reserve note got a Chinese artist featured in a news article but authorities came calling.

2. Week's Most Read: Double-struck dollar: A double-struck 1923 Peace dollar was among the offerings of error coins in a Heritage sale in December and the coin sold for $18,000.

1. Monday Morning Brief for Jan. 23, 2023: A century apart: Collectors in 1922 wanted the U.S. Mint to avoid a gap. It didn't happen then, but the agency is again being called on for similar reasons.

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