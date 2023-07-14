Week's Most Read: Reflection of the past

Fifty years ago, debate over lifting restrictions on Americans owning gold threatened approval of the planned Bicentennial coinage and turning the West Point depository facility into a striking facility.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Gold coin hoard totaling 800+ pieces found in Kentucky: The discovery of a large hoard of gold coins in a farm field in Kentucky continues to generate interest and speculation about the origin.

4. French Mint issues Libertas Americana silver, gold commemoratives: The French Mint switched sides of the famed Libertas Americana medal to create a group of 2023-dated coins honoring U.S. history.

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3. Market Analysis: Matte Proof quarter eagles: Stack's Bowers sold a Proof 67 1908 gold $2.50 quarter eagle for $38,400, as the first-year design coin was part of the Rarities Night session in June.

2. 2023 Morgan and Peace dollar subscription sales rise: The U.S. Mint reported subscription numbers continued to grow in anticipation of the July 13 on-sale date for the 2023 Morgan and Peace dollars.

1. Monday Morning Brief for July 10, 2023: 50 years ago: A look back to 1973 found Congress wrestling with the idea of private ownership of gold and the Mint director warning of unintended consequences.

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