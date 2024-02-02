Week's Most Read: Record sale realized

Graded PCGS MS-66 and attributed as being struck from Die Pair 1, this (2000)-P Sacagawea dollar double-denomination mule error realized a record price in a Jan. 21 online auction by GreatCollections.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: Capped Head gold quarter eagles: A pair of gold quarter eagles from the 1820s that Heritage sold had flaws, bringing their prices to a more affordable level for collectors.

4. Congressional medal legislation awaiting possible action: Of the more than 50 measures introduced in the U.S. Congress in 2023 to award gold medals, none is yet approved.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

3. Monday Morning Brief for Jan. 29, 2024: Just a quarter: Confusion is arising as the unique design of the American Women, Jovita Idar quarter dollar gives some the impression they have received a rare coin.

2. Recovery efforts planned for cargo lost in RMS Republic wreckage: The next step in retrieving the contents of the lost ship RMS Republic consists of an attempt at raising funds for the recovery.

1. Record broken for Sacagawea mule in GreatCollections sale: A New Mexico collector paid $194,062.50 for the 20th known example of a mule coin with a Washington quarter obverse and Sacagawea reverse.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.