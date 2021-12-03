Week's Most Read: Rare half dollar roll find

This 1977-D Kennedy silver-copper clad half dollar was discovered in a 20-coin roll of half dollars in September from a central Texas bank.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Ely S. Parker featured on 2022 Native American dollar: The subject of the next Native American dollar is Ely S. Parker, who served as General Grant's military secretary during the Civil War.

4. More Morgan and Peace dollars enter market: More secondary market online sales of recently acquired 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars are appearing, as Mint deliveries arrive and prices adjust to supply and demand.

3. Mint ends 2021 bullion coin production, supplies mintage figures: The U.S. Mint ends production of bullion coins for 2021 and is now producing gold and silver bullion coins for 2022.

2. U.S. Mint provides details on American Eagle quarter-ounce errors: The U.S. Mint confirms 7,924 2021-W American Eagle gold $10 coins were struck with an unfinished Proof obverse die during bullion coin production.

1. Collector discovers 1977-D half dollar on silver planchet: A Maine collector visiting Texas obtained several half dollar rolls to search, and found in one a 1977-D error coin, struck on a 40% silver planchet.

