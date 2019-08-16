Week’s Most Read: Quarters, quarters and more quarters
- Published: Sep 6, 2019, 9 AM
Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Monday Morning Brief for Aug. 19, 2019 — 2026 commemoratives: Observations on the U.S. Mint proposal to issue coins celebrating the Semiquincentennial of the Declaration of Independence continue to attract readers.
4. Latest BEP production report reveals Series 2017A notes: A change in the production process triggered production of Series 2017A Federal Reserve notes, rather than Series 2017, to fulfill at least some orders.
3. Week’s Most Read — Mint plans more circulating coins: Last week’s “most-read” column, focusing on that week’s top story — about plans to issue more circulating commemorative quarter dollars — drew a lot of attention
2. 2019 San Antonio Missions quarters released early: An unknown number of 2019 San Antonio Missions quarter dollars, including some 2019-W coins, were released into circulation before their official Aug. 26 date.
1. Monday Morning Brief for Sept. 2, 2019 — 2019-W quarters: A lot of collectors are looking for the 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars, but for many, the search has proven to be frustratingly futile.
