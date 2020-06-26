Week's Most Read: Proposed design changes for coin reverse

The Commission of Fine Arts has submitted recommendations for changing the reverse of American Eagles.

5. Legend to offer top early dollars at fall Las Vegas auction: Repeat sales, such as when the Bruce Morelan Collection of "the finest set of early Mint State dollars ever assembled" is auctioned in October by Legend Rare Coin Auctions, can be a market barometer.

4. Designs reviewed for 2021 dollar featuring Christa McAuliffe: The Commission of Fine Arts made its picks from design proposals for the 2021 commemorative silver dollar honoring the teacher in space program.

3. Harriet Tubman $20 note still 10 years from becoming reality: The redesign for the $20 note, along with other design changes for currency, are part of a long process still in development and testing.

2. Week's Most Read: Currency change leads to confusion:The decision by Cambodian officials to remove small denomination U.S. bills from circulation and replace it with a blockchain platform brings confusion.

1. New reverse designs for American Eagles undergo Commission of Fine Arts review: Long-time designs found on the American Eagles will be changing and the Commission of Fine Arts has made its thoughts known.

