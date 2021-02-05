Week's Most Read: Proof silver Eagle rescheduled

Feb. 11 is now the new date the U.S. Mint to begin sales of the first of two Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollars.

5. Treasury puts Tubman $20 redesign back into plans: After the previous administration considered alternative action, new officials are readdressing the plan to change the future appearance of the $20 bill.

4. Tuskegee Airmen quarters begin entering circulation: The final quarter dollar in the America the Beautiful series, depicting the Alabama training site singled out for honor, is appearing among circulating coins.

3. Brasher doubloon sets record at auction: $9.36 million: In a highly anticipated sale, a 1787 Brasher doubloon realized the highest price for a U.S. gold coin at auction, and the second highest of any U.S. coin at auction.

2. Mint provides new details about 2021 silver dollar centennial coins: To celebrate the 2021 centennial of the transition from the Morgan design to the Peace design on silver dollars, three Mints will make six different coins.

1. Silver Proof 2021-W American Eagle on sale Feb. 11: While originally scheduled among the first offerings of 2021, sales of the Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar now open Feb. 11.

