Week's Most Read: Proof 2024 dollars

The United States Mint will offer the Proof 2024 Morgan dollar and Proof 2024 Peace dollar beginning Sept. 12 at the Great American Coin & Collectibles show.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Contemporary fourrée EID MAR coin in May 29 Baldwin's sale: A contemporary plated copy of one of the most famous ancient coins, the silver EID MAR denarius, was recently sold during a Baldwin's auction.

4. Senate bill would combat illicit practices in gold mines: The U.S. Senate will take on debating a bill introduced a year ago that would call for action to taken against world gold mines using illicit practices.

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3. Market Analysis: 1794 Liberty Cap, Head of 1793 cents: Coveted examples of large cents pedigreed to collector Jon Alan Boka crossed the block during a May 9 Heritage sale.

2. S-Mint coins available in July Scotsman auction: The Scotsman sale in connection with the Missouri Numismatic Society show will offer scarce coins produced at the San Francisco Mint.

1. Proof Morgan and Peace dollars debut at Great American Show: The first Great American Coin & Collectibles Show, in September, will host the Mint's release of Proof 2024 Morgan and Peace dollars.

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