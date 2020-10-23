Week's Most Read: Proof 2020-S American Eagle sales

The first day of sales of the Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar resulted in 169,564 coins being purchased.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Rare War of 1812 notes headline Heritage's Nov. 4 Dallas sale: Treasury notes issued to raise funds during the War of 1812 are rare, but several will be sold at auction in November.

4. Market Analysis: Unsold top rarities not an indicator: When a coin doesn't sell at auction, several factors beyond its quality or value may be in play.

3. Mint unveils American Eagles with new reverse designs: The look of 2021 silver and gold American Eagles is revealed by the U.S. Mint, with plans for a mid-2021 release.

2. United States Mint increases prices on 15 silver products: Numismatic products offered by the U.S. Mint that contain .999 fine silver have an immediate price increase.

1. Proof 2020-S American Eagles sales are off to a brisk start: The Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar sold well on the first day of issue with over 80 percent of available product purchased.

