Week’s Most Read: Privy-marked American Eagle planned

The same V75 privy mark that will appear on 2020-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars for circulation will be added to a special Proof silver American Eagle as one of the products marking the 75th anniversary of the end of U.S. military action in World War II.

5. Adding privy mark to delay 2020-W quarter for American Samoa: Although the American Samoa coin is the first of the year’s America the Beautiful quarter dollars, the 2020-W version will be the last to be released into circulation.

4. Commission of Fine Arts recommends designs for Bush coins: Proposed designs were reviewed Feb. 20 for a 2020 Presidential dollar honoring President George H.W. Bush and a First Spouse gold coin honoring first lady Barbara Bush.

3. Pewter 1776 Continental dollar found at flea market: A genuine 1776 Continental dollar struck in pewter and valued at nearly $100,000 was purchased for 50 cents euro (56 cents U.S.) from a flea-market dealer’s junk box in Europe.

2. Week’s Most Read —Continental dollar found in junk box: Last week’s column focusing on the stunning discovery of a genuine 1776 Continental dollar in a junk box in Europe vaults to the second most-read article of the past week.

1. Privy-marked Proof American Eagle silver dollar on schedule: The U.S. Mint will release a Proof American Eagle silver dollar with a privy mark on May 8, to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of military action in Europe during World War II.

