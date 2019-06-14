Week’s Most Read: Pride of Two Nations set

Our coverage of the Pride of Two Nations Limited Edition Two-Coin set, issued jointly by the United States Mint and Royal Canadian Mint, caught reader attention last week, making it our most-read article.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. War in Pacific West Point Mint quarters circulating: The 2019-W War in the Pacific National Historical Park quarter dollars were shipped nationwide in the weeks prior to their June 3 release.

4. Week’s Most Read — BEP Rocketship and more: We recap news coverage about the Bureau of Engraving set and the latest 2019-W quarter dollars that topped our “most-read” category the previous week.

3. Monday Morning Brief for June 24, 2019 — Mint partnerships: The United States Mint is entering into partnerships with other government mints, including Canada’s, which will be beneficial to all.

2. Inside Coin World — The first ‘bonus’ West Point Mint coin: The 1996-W Roosevelt dime, the first bonus coin with a W Mint mark, is the focus of the week’s “Coin Values Spotlight” column.

1. U.S. Mint readies release of Pride of Two Nations set: The Pride of Two Nations Limited Edition Two-Coin set — a joint numismatic release from the U.S. Mint and Royal Canadian Mint combining Proof silver coins from both nations — goes on sale July 3.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter