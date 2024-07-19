Week's Most Read: Prices jump on silver

The Uncirculated Morgan dollar is one example of a silver product of the U.S. Mint that will be see a price hike.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Finest set of Stella gold $4 coins to be at ANA show: Tangible Investments will provide visitors to the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money a chance to see the finest Stella $4 coins assembled.

4. Market Analysis: Final year for Franklin half dollar: A high grade example of the Franklin half dollars struck in the final year of issue for the coin stood out in a recent Stack's Bowers Galleries offering.

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3. Focus on innovation leads to modern currency awards: Notes from throughout the Latin American region that focused on increased security aspects were honored for their innovations at a recent gathering.

2. Week's Most Read: Arrest in 2015 murder case: News about the arrest of a suspect in California in connection with a 2015 double murder during the robbery of a Wyoming coin shop held high attention this week.

1. Monday Morning Brief for July 8, 2024: Another price increase: The news of an increase in the prices for silver products from the United States Mint was unwelcome but not the first time in recent years.

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