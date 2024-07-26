Week's Most Read: Price increase reactions

The Uncirculated Morgan dollar is one example of a silver product of the U.S. Mint that will be see a price hike.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Flak surfaces over issues with potential commemorative: The Numismatic Industry Coinage Advisory Committee has called out some of the shortcomings of a proposed commemorative for the World Cup.

4. Museum offers first look at final 2025 U.S. Marine Corps designs: A special ceremony was held in Virginia at the U.S. Marine Heritage Center to show the designs of the 2025 commemoratives.

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3. Coins for Hungary and Tuvalu mark Rubik's cube anniversary: The popular puzzle Rubik's cube has been challenging the wits of the world for 50 years and two coins are devoted to the anniversary.

2. GreatCollections display to show rare coins, notes: Visitors to the ANA World's Fair of Money in August can see some numismatic rarities by paying a visit to the display at the GreatCollections booth.

1. Week's Most Read: Prices jump on silver: The news of an increase in the prices for silver products from the United States Mint was unwelcome but not the first time in recent years.

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