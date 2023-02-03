Week's Most Read: Platinum American Eagles

The 2023-W First Amendment to the United States Constitution Platinum Proof American Eagle, Freedom of the Press $100 coin will be offered by sale by the Mint on Feb. 23.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Canada's mint uses transitional effigy on first coin of 2023: A Proof 2023 silver dollar and other coins from the RCM will show Queen Elizabeth II with the dates of her reign until a King Charles III likeness is approved.

4. Monday Morning Brief for Jan. 30, 2023: A Barbie-coin connection?: There seems to be interest from toymaker Mattel in creating a line of its iconic Barbie dolls in concert with release of American Women quarter dollars

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3. Royal Mint unveils King Charles III 2023 Britannia bullion coins: The first Britannia bullion coins featuring King Charles III are in stock at the Royal Mint featuring the same reverse and new visible security devices.

2. Market Analysis: 1919 Lincoln cent realizes $421,875: The only PCGS-certified MS-69 red 1919 cent realized the top price of $421,875 during the first segment of a GreatCollections sale of quality Lincoln cents.

1. Proof 2023-W platinum American Eagle release in February: The limited-edition Proof 2023-W American Eagle platinum $100 coin, with the Freedom of the Press theme, will be offered Feb. 23.

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