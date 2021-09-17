Week's Most Read: Phony 2021-CC Morgan dollar ad
- Published: Sep 17, 2021, 10 AM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Top 1893-S dollar brings series record $2,086,875: A record price was established for a Morgan silver dollar when a top San Francisco Mint issue in an August GreatCollections sale brought over $2 million.
4. Market Analysis: Errors add depth to Jefferson 5¢ collection: Some major Mint errors were included in the recent sale of a high-grade collection of 5-cent coins, including one struck on a planchet intended for a steel cent.
3. Week's Most Read: Low commemorative sales: The round-up of top stories from a week ago, including the low sales for the 2021 commemorative coin programs, captured reader attention.
2. Limited Edition Silver Proof set on sale Oct. 1: Ordering will begin on Oct.1 for the six-coin 2021 Limited Edition Silver Proof set that includes, for the first time, two different reverse designs offered for the 2021 American Eagle.
1. Fake 2021-CC dollars found before release of genuine coins: A sharp-eyed collector spotted an ad for 2021-CC Morgan dollars not matching Mint images, and spread the word that the coins are fake, as the Mint product is not available yet.
