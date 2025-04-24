Week's Most Read: Penny production rolls on

The Philadelphia and Denver Mints combined for 2025 have produced 595.4 million Lincoln cents, roughly a third of the number minted in 2024. Illustrated is a Philadelphia cent.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Monday Morning Brief for Apr. 14, 2025: Diligence needed: Legislative action in Maryland is neearly accomplished, to repeal the state's sales tax exemption on coin and bullion purchases.

4. Balmoral Collection of Queen Elizabeth II notes at Heritage: Over 50 notes that featured the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II from British Commonwealth countries and territories were sold by Heritage Auctions.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

3. Saga of Jan. 6 bronze medals an unfinished story: While the product is longer featured on the U.S. Mint's website, officials say the Jan. 6 bronze medals can still be purchased.

2. DOGE looking into potential changes in Mint operations: The Department of Government Efficiency is impacting United States Mint operations, with 300 positions eliminated and more to be chopped.

1. Planchet supply is enough to keep the cent in production: Enough planchets are in Mint inventory to produce 2025 Lincoln cents for current Federal Reserve orders and numismatic sets as planned.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.