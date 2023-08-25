Week's Most Read: Palladium holds interest

The Uncirculated 2023-W American Eagle palladium coin will go on sale from the United States Mint starting Sept. 7.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Monday Morning Brief for Aug. 21, 2023: Planning for 2026: An announcement that a special website will be created by the U.S. Mint for public comment on possible U.S. Semiquincentennial coins was considered a good sign.

4. Mint activities highlight of ANA World's Fair of Money: The presence of the U.S. Mint and buying opportunities served as a highlight of a busy week of activity during the 2023 ANA World's Fair of Money.

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3. Market Analysis: Transition year 1964 error cent: The change in composition for the dime in 1964 makes a cent erroneously struck on a copper-nickel dime planchet even more intriguing to collectors.

2. Market Analysis: 1943-P 5-cent coin on a cent planchet: Stack's Bowers Galleries recently offered a 1943-P "War nickel" that was inadvertently struck on a zinc-coated steel cent planchet.

1. American Eagle palladium coin on sale Sept. 7: The Uncirculated 2023-W American Eagle palladium coin will be the only one in that metal offered by the U.S. Mint this year with sales starting Sept. 7.



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