Week's Most Read: Palladium eagle sales approach

The Uncirculated 2023-W American Eagle palladium coin will go on sale from the United States Mint starting Sept. 7.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: Proof 1836 Gobrecht dollar: A genuine 1836 Proof Gobrecht dollar that was beautifully toned but marred by graffiti was an interesting offering in a Heritage auction and sold for $16,800.

4. Mint updates product launch schedule for 2023: The U.S. Mint has provided potential customers with an updated schedule for release of products in 2023 but there are still some to be scheduled.

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3. Mint sells special 2023 Peace dollars at ANA show: Some of the 200 special "Director's Strike" 2023 Peace dollar were available for winners of periodic drawings to buy during the World's Fair of Money.

2. Week's Most Read: 2023 Peace dollars and old legislation: High interest remained in the special striking of 2023 Peace dollars and their distribution as well as a look back at impactful past legislation.

1. American Eagle palladium coin on sale Sept. 7: The Uncirculated 2023-W American Eagle palladium coin will be the only one in that metal offered by the U.S. Mint this year with sales starting Sept. 7.



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