Week’s Most Read: Packaging upgrade for 2020-W 5-cent coin

A Proof 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin will be sent to U.S. Mint customers as a bonus coin for each 2020-S Proof set ordered.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Mint releases images of 2020-W quarter with privy mark: An older article about the 2020-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars, which will bear a privy mark, continues to draw attention from Coin World readers.

4. Former Carson City Mint celebrates its 150th anniversary: An audience estimated at more than 500 people crowded into a tent outside the former Carson City Mint in Nevada Feb. 4 to mark the facility’s 150th anniversary.

3. Cent, 5-cent coins still unprofitable to produce, ship: It still costs more than face value for the United States Mint to strike and distribute the Lincoln cent and Jefferson 5-cent coin into circulation, the 2019 Annual Report reveals.

2. Monday Morning Brief for Feb. 10 — Another fast sellout!: The Swissmint, Switzerland’s federal mint, on Jan. 23 offered what it calls “the smallest gold coin in the world” — a lilliputian issue that sold out immediately.

1. Packaging upgrade for Proof 2020-W 5-cent coin: The Proof 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin planned as a premium for the 2020-S Proof set will be packaged better than the Proof 2019-W Lincoln cent, U.S. Mint officials say.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter