Week's Most Read: Packaging error noted

Packaging for thousands of 2023-S clad Proof sets had to be replaced because the original packaging, at top, illustrated an unintended portrait of African-American aviator Bessie Coleman, depicted on the reverse of the first American Women quarter dollar issued in calendar year 2023. A corrected image of Coleman, in aviator garb, is depicted on the replacement packaging.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: Red color on half cents: Half cents from the Garrison Collection were featured with the desired colors sought by collectors during a January Heritage auctions sale.

4. Recovery efforts planned for cargo lost in RMS Republic wreckage: The next step in retrieving the contents of the lost ship RMS Republic consists of an attempt at raising funds for the recovery.

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3. World war II 'ghost' units to get gold medal soon: Two units from World War II that used deception to confuse the enemy earned the moniker of 'ghost' army and a gold medal is being awarded in their honor.

2. Record broken for Sacagawea mule in GreatCollections sale: A New Mexico collector paid $194,062.50 for the 20th known example of a mule coin with a Washington quarter obverse and Sacagawea dollar reverse.

1. Error in packaging image discovered on 2023 products: Some of the 2023 products offered by the United States Mint contained mistakes including incorrect images of Bessie Coleman.

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