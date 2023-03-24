Week's Most Read: One story continues to dominate

The two-piece Reverse Proof Morgan and Peace dollar set will be limited to a release of 250,000 sets. U.S. Mint customers can place advance orders via subscription on the Mint’s website.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. 2023 coinage in production at U.S. Mint facilities: An older article about the beginning of production of 2023 circulating coinage in late 2022 continues to draw reader interest online.

4. Canada’s mint uses transitional effigy on first coin of 2023: The Royal Canadian Mint’s first coin launch of 2023 has a “transitional effigy” of Queen Elizabeth II, before the RCM adopts an official effigy of the new king.

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3. Market Analysis: Deja vu for this 1874-CC half dollar: An 1874-CC Seated Liberty, Arrows at Date half dollar graded Mint State 64 by PCGS sold for $38,775 on Feb. 23 in Legend’s Regency Auction 57 sale.

2. Proof 2023-W American Buffalo coin on sale April 13: The limited-edition (16,000 coins) Proof 2023-W American Buffalo gold $50 coin is scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time April 13.

1. Week's Most Read: Last week's column tops results: Our readership measuring app records reader interest fixated on the 2023 Morgan and Peace dollar program, a continuing trend.



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