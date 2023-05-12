Week's Most Read: No more edge inscriptions

  • By Larry Jewett , Coin World

  • Published: May 12, 2023, 9 AM
The lack of a date, Mint mark and standard inscriptions on the obverse of the American Innovation dollars makes the design look unfinished. Should those elements be moved from the edge to more traditional places on the obverse?

Original images courtesy of the United States Mint.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience. 

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Report shows worldwide silver demand set a record in 2022: A London-based independent precious metals firm has completed its survey of silver usage in 2022 and determined demand to be on the increase.

4. Subscription sales rise for 2023 Morgan and Peace dollars: More than 70% of the authorized mintages of 2023 Uncirculated Morgan and Peace dollars are reserved through the Mint's subscription plan.

3. Market Analysis: Wild color on 'brown' cents: A pair of Indian Head cents sold by Heritage Auctions featured so much color that final sale prices were well in excess of pre-sale estimates for the coins.

2. British coronation coins from Royal Mint prove popular: Early sales reports from the Royal Mint showed coins available in advance of the historic May 6 coronation of King Charles III were desired items. 

1. Monday Morning Brief for May 8, 2023: Edge inscriptions: Moving certain features from familiar placement on the obverse onto the edge of coins is an idea that needs to have run its course.


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