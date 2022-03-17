Week's Most Read: No 2022 Morgan or Peace dollars

U.S. Mint officials announced March 14 that the Mint will not issue 2022 Morgan and Peace dollars as planned.

5. Colorized Purple Heart silver dollar goes on sale March 24:The sale of limited-edition colorized Proof 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor silver dollars will begin on March 24.

4. Proof American Women Quarters set is nearly sold out: High demand was seen for the five-coin copper-nickel clad Proof American Women Quarters set that went on sale through enrollment.

3. Monday Morning Brief for Mar. 14, 2022: Contacting us: Communication is important for everyone and we provide an update on the best ways to reach us as technology has opened new avenues.

2. Week's Most Read: High grade Proof dime in auction: A 1968-S Roosevelt, No S dime sold for $24,000 by Heritage Auctions in February was near the top of interest for Coin World readers.

1. No 2022 Morgan or Peace dollars: Mint officials revealed a shortage of silver planchets will cause the Mint to change plans and cancel the creation of 2022 Morgan and Peace dollars.

