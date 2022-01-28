Week's Most Read: News of Confederate note sale draws readers

All images courtesy of the South Carolina Archives & History Center.

A sealed-bid auction of more than 3,000 pieces of deaccessioned Confederate currency divided into 75 lots is being held from Jan. 15 to Feb. 15. Many lots offer multiple notes. Bids will be opened on the 158th anniversary of the notes’ issue.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: Coins struck on the wrong planchets: Error collectors found many interesting examples offered in a recent sale by Heritage, including coins struck on the wrong planchets.

4. U.S. Mint releases 2021 bullion coin mintages: With 2022 production underway, the U.S. Mint reported its final production figures for bullion products of calendar year 2021.

3. 2022 Native American coins available from Mint in February: Rolls, bags and boxes of circulation-quality Native American dollars from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints will be offered soon.

2. Distribution begins for new American Women 2022 quarters: The U.S. Mint has begun sending the first 2022 American Women quarters from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints for distribution by the Federal Reserve.

1. South Carolina offers Civil War era notes in sealed-bid auction: The South Carolina Archives & History Center will open the sealed bids for Feb. 17, 1864, Confederate notes on the anniversary of their issue.

