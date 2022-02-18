Week's Most Read: Newest quarters being distributed

The 2022 American Women quarter dollar featuring Maya Angelou has begun to circulate throughout the country.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Mint seeking new vendor for ordering and fulfillment?:The current provider of services for the U.S. Mint such as order fulfillment and other duties will have its contract ended soon and a new partner is being sought.

4. Silver bullion coin sales up in January: American Eagle silver bullion coin sales in January experienced a growth of nearly 5% when compared to the numbers from the same month of the previous year.

3. Market Analysis: Discovery 1829 Curl Base 2 dime: The 1829 Capped Bust dime on which John McCloskey discovered the Curl Base 2 variety was sold at auction for $11,000.

2. Finest N-5 1825 cent acquired unattributed from eBay: A keen-eyed collector perusing online listings discovered what is now considered the finest Newcomb 5 variety of the 1825 Matron Head cent.

1. Distribution begins for new American Women 2022 quarters: The U.S. Mint is sending the first 2022 American Women quarters from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints for distribution by the Federal Reserve.

