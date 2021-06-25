Week's Most Read: Newest American Eagle

The U.S. Mint will offer a Proof 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar beginning Aug. 12. (Note: On June 23, the U.S. Mint rescheduled the release date. It is now Aug. 12, not August 16)

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. CCAC gets first look at 2022 commemorative program: Designs were reviewed by the CCAC for the three-coin 2022 Negro Baseball Leagues Centennial program, which will offer Proof and Uncirculated versions.

4. 1927 letter changed the faces on future U.S. small-size notes: An October 1927 staff memo to Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon suggested portraits, which Mellon tweaked, putting Andrew Jackson on the $20.

3. Monday Morning Brief: Restore a tradition: What seemed like a good idea over 40 years ago may need a review, and the return of the Assay Commission with public participation might be welcome today.

2. CCAC reviews designs for 2022 quarter dollars, gold medal: Three 2022 American Women quarter dollar designs were suggested by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, along with gold medal designs.

1. Mint to offer Proof 2021-S, Reverse of 2021 American Eagle silver $1: The U.S. Mint announced its August availability but few other details about the Proof 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter