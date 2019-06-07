Week’s Most Read: New standard design for 2021 quarter?

Unless legislation is passed to alter the course of quarter dollar redesign, starting in 2021, the reverse of the denomination will bear a rendition of Washington Crossing the Delaware, paired with the pre-1999 Washington quarter dollar obverse.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. U.S. Mint to redesign gold and silver American Eagles: The U.S. Mint will redesign the reverses of the silver and gold American Eagles for 2021 to accommodate the use of anti-counterfeiting technology at the production stage.

4. Enhanced Reverse Proof silver American Eagle to be sold: An Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar struck at the San Francisco Mint will be offered as a single-coin option by the U.S. Mint beginning Nov. 14.

3. Bucking horse suggested as ‘Liberty’ for 2021 coin, medal: The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee bucked tradition by recommending a design showing a bucking mustang horse for the 2021 American Liberty gold coin and silver medal .

2. Market Analysis — 1923-S Lincoln cent is the finest: A magnificent 1923-S Lincoln cent graded Mint State 65+ red by Professional Coin Grading Service is the sole-finest graded at the service. It sold for $67,562.50.

1. CCAC reviews reverse designs for 2021 quarter: A proposed reverse design for the Washington quarter dollar to be introduced in 2021 showing George Washington crossing the Delaware was recommended Oct. 15 by the CCAC.

