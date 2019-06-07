Week’s Most Read: New standard design for 2021 quarter?
5. U.S. Mint to redesign gold and silver American Eagles: The U.S. Mint will redesign the reverses of the silver and gold American Eagles for 2021 to accommodate the use of anti-counterfeiting technology at the production stage.
4. Enhanced Reverse Proof silver American Eagle to be sold: An Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar struck at the San Francisco Mint will be offered as a single-coin option by the U.S. Mint beginning Nov. 14.
3. Bucking horse suggested as ‘Liberty’ for 2021 coin, medal: The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee bucked tradition by recommending a design showing a bucking mustang horse for the 2021 American Liberty gold coin and silver medal .
2. Market Analysis — 1923-S Lincoln cent is the finest: A magnificent 1923-S Lincoln cent graded Mint State 65+ red by Professional Coin Grading Service is the sole-finest graded at the service. It sold for $67,562.50.
1. CCAC reviews reverse designs for 2021 quarter: A proposed reverse design for the Washington quarter dollar to be introduced in 2021 showing George Washington crossing the Delaware was recommended Oct. 15 by the CCAC.
