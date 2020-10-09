Week's Most Read: New reverse designs for American Eagles

The United States Mint on Oct. 1 unveiled new designs for the reverses of the 2021 American Eagle gold and silver coins. The new design for the gold coins is shown above.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Palladium 2020-W American Eagle close to sellout: Buyers were quick to make their decisions about the limited-edition Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle palladium coin as it neared sellout status in just days.

4. Fresh gold coins from 1954 King Farouk sale back for auction: Heritage Auctions will be selling the Maurice A. Storck Sr. Collection, which includes coins sold in Sotheby's 1954 King Farouk auction

3. Week's Most Read: Coinage legislation on Capitol Hill: The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that represents the most sweeping changes to coinage in years with announced proposals for 2022-2030..

2. House approves 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars: The U.S. Senate will be next to consider the 1921 Silver Dollar Coin Anniversary Act, which could lead to creation of 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars.

1. Mint unveils American Eagles with new reverse designs: The look of 2021 silver and gold American Eagles has been unveiled by the U.S. Mint with plans for a midyear release.

