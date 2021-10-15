The United States Mint has revealed the designs for the 2022 American Women quarter dollars, which include Dr. Sally Ride, the first American woman in space.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: Major error coins in ANA sale: A deep obverse die cap on an 1847 Braided Hair cent ranked in the top 100 error coins and sold for $28,800 in the Stack's Bowers Galleries ANA auction.

4. Mint unveils designs for the four 2022 American Innovation dollars: Designs for the Rhode Island, Vermont, Kentucky and Tennessee American Innovations dollars for 2022 are revealed.

3. Sales of Limited Edition Silver Proof set near 50,000 mark: The available Limited Edition Silver Proof sets that include both designs of the American Eagle for 2021 were snapped up in about nine hours.

2. Canadian silver dollars with an optometrist's counterstamp: The introduction of the silver dollar in Canada in the 1930s inspired a resident to counterstamp coins, creating collectibles recently sold in Toronto.

1. Designs for 2022 American Women quarters revealed: The Treasury-approved designs for 2022 in the four-year quarter dollar series honoring U.S. women are revealed in preparation for their circulation next year.

