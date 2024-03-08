Week's Most Read: New look for 2026 coins

The Commission of Fine Arts favors this proposed design modifications for the obverse of the 2026 Semiquincentennial Jefferson 5-cent coin.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Actor Pierce Brosnan appearing on James Bond coins: Perth Mint continues its coin series depicting actors who have played the role of James Bond, featuring Pierce Brosnan on its fourth issue.

4. Market Analysis: 1914/3 Indian Head overdate 5-cent coin: A subtle and debated overdate of a 1914/(3) Indian Head 5-cent coin sold for $9,600 in a February Heritage offering.

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3. Monday Morning Brief for Mar. 4, 2024: Another try?: A legislative proposal calls for commemoratives to mark the occasion of the U.S. hosting World Cup soccer, an topic we have done before

2. Market Analysis: 1926-S Standing Liberty quarter: A 1926-S Standing Liberty quarter graded with a Full Head designation from the Brighton Collection recently sold in a Heritage auction for $30,000.

1. CFA considers design tweaks for 2026 cent, 5-cent coins: The Commission of Fine Arts has taken its first look at dual-dated cents and 5-cent coins that could be circulated during the year 2026.

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