Week's Most Read: New grading scale

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Stewart Blay Lincoln cents headed to GreatCollections auctions: Three separate online auctions in January by GreatCollections will offer the complete Stewart Blay Red Copper Collection of Lincoln Cents.

4. CAC Grading reveals its holders for future submissions: The numismatic world was given a first look at the new holders that will be used when CAC Grading begins to offer its services in early 2023.

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3. Reverse Proof American Innovation dollar set nears sellout: With the bulk of the sales through advance subscription, the 2022-S Reverse Proof American Innovation dollar set was well on its way to sellout status.

2. Serial number pair of 2013 $1 star notes sold: Two Series 2013 $1 star notes, one from each BEP facility, bearing identical serial numbers thanks to an administrative error sold recently for $25,000.

1. NGC introduces new 10-point grading scale for modern coins: Modern coin collectors will soon have a new program offered by NGC that incorporates a 10-point grading scale similar to one used for other collectibles.

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