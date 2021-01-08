Week's Most Read: New design for quarter dollar reverse
- Published: Jan 8, 2021, 9 AM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Spanish police arrest teen in euro note counterfeiting scheme: A scheme to sell fake euro notes through Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom may have been thwarted with an arrest.
4. Designs revealed for 2021 law enforcement coin program: Approval is given for designs for the gold $5 half eagle, silver dollar and half dollar coins honoring law enforcement.
3. Congress approves design centennial 2021 silver dollars: The 1921 Silver Dollar Coin Anniversary Act has legislative approval for creating modern Morgan and Peace silver dollars.
2. Mint reveals product release schedule for early 2021: The first numismatic items of the new year become available in the first few days, while some exciting offerings are planned for February and March.
1. Mint unveils new quarter dollar with historic reverse: Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware with his troops during the American Revolution is the reverse design for the first new quarter dollar after the America the Beauful series.
