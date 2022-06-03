Week's Most Read: New cent overdate variety found

A group of die variety experts have identified a new wartime overdate U.S. coin: a 1943/1942-S Lincoln cent. The coin was previously identified as a "regular" doubled die variety.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: Transitional 1865 pattern dollar: Legend Rare Coin Auctions offered a Seated Liberty 1865 dollar pattern with great eye appeal in their Regency 51 sale, and it sold for $45,825.

4. Market Analysis: 'Perfect' 1962 quarter sells for $7,800: A 60-year-old Washington quarter that is the only example graded by PCGS at Proof 70 Deep Cameo sold for $7,800 in May.

3. Rare Hawaii proof in AIA June 15 auction of notes: A June 15 sale from Archives International Auctions offers 600 lots, including a rare uniface proprietary Republic of Hawaii silver certificate of deposit from 1895.

2. Mankiller American Women quarter dollar release nearing: The third quarter dollar to be released in 2022 in the American Women series becomes available on June 14 and features Wilma Mankiller.

1. Experts confirm 1943/1942-S Lincoln cent overdate variety: Die variety experts took a closer look at a Lincoln cent thought to be a doubled die variety and now conclude it is also an overdate variety.

