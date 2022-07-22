Week's Most Read: Morgan and Peace dollar update

The U.S. Mint plans to issue, in 2023, a two-coin Reverse Proof set containing Morgan and Peace dollars struck at the San Francisco Mint.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Semper Fi Collection in two GreatCollections July auctions: GreatCollections will utilize two late July sales to give collectors an opportunity to acquire top quality Standing Liberty quarter dollars.

4. Website cites 2030 date for release of Tubman $20 note: An internal report reaffirms that any change in the portrait found on the $20 Federal Reserve note is still several years away.

3. U.S. Mint updates online catalog for 2022 product line: Announcement of the release date of the limited-edition Reverse Proof 2022-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin is part of the U.S. Mint's schedule update.

2. Federal Reserve puts 2022 half dollars into circulation: The Federal Reserve has once again placed an order with the United States Mint for Kennedy half dollars to be used for circulation in 2022.

1. Enrollments open for U.S. Mint's 2023 Morgan, Peace dollars: The enrollment option is open for signing up to purchase 2023 Morgan and Peace dollar products as more details are announced.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter