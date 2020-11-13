Demand for the gold WWII end American Eagle (shown) and its silver counterpart crashed the Mint's website on Nov. 5

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. San Francisco Mint silver bullion dollars offered to authorized purchasers: Nine of the Mint's authorized purchasers were given a chance to buy 2020 American Eagle bullion coins.

4. Mint confirms 2021 American Eagle coins will have old and new designs: Though no timeline has been given, 2021 American Eagles will keep old designs into 2021 before a change in the design.

3. Quarter dollar set from three Mints is available: Sales open for the 2020 Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park three-coin set, with coins from Denver, Philadelphia and San Francsico.

2. Rare medieval silver penny found by metal detectorist sells: A silver coin found by a metal detectorist in the UK, a 12th century rarity issued by Eustache Fitjohn, sold for over $38,000.

1. Mint website is overwhelmed by WWII American Eagle sales: Nov. 5 sales of 2020 gold and silver American Eagles privy-marked to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII brought difficulties with the Mint's website and customer frustration.

