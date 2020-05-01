Week's Most Read: Mint stops selling new products?
5. Pogue Collection quarter dollars bring big return: Two Mint State coins from the 1960s generated excitement during the Stack's Bowers Galleries auction in March.
4. U.S. Mint reveals 2020-W distribution: First two 2020-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars, for American Samoa and Connecticut, enter circulation from these distribution points.
3. West Point Mint resumes limited production: After two work stoppages due to COVID-19, a limited workforce returns to produce American Eagle silver dollar bullion coins.
2. Silver Proof set sales hit 96 percent in first hours: First day sales of the 10-coin 2020-S Silver Proof set nearly reached capacity as interested buyers put in their orders.
1. Monday Morning Brief: Mint stops selling?: Pandemic shuts down supply of most new products from the U.S. Mint, an unprecedented event that may impact collecting.
