Week's Most Read: Mint stops selling new products?

The Proof .999 fine silver Women's Suffrage Centennial medal will be limited to a production of 10,000 for inclusion in a set with a Proof 2020-P Women's Suffrage Centennial silver dollar.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Pogue Collection quarter dollars bring big return: Two Mint State coins from the 1960s generated excitement during the Stack's Bowers Galleries auction in March.

4. U.S. Mint reveals 2020-W distribution: First two 2020-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars, for American Samoa and Connecticut, enter circulation from these distribution points.

3. West Point Mint resumes limited production: After two work stoppages due to COVID-19, a limited workforce returns to produce American Eagle silver dollar bullion coins.

2. Silver Proof set sales hit 96 percent in first hours: First day sales of the 10-coin 2020-S Silver Proof set nearly reached capacity as interested buyers put in their orders.

1. Monday Morning Brief: Mint stops selling?: Pandemic shuts down supply of most new products from the U.S. Mint, an unprecedented event that may impact collecting.

