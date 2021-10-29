Week's Most Read: Mint ships dollars

The U.S. Mint began shipping the 2021 Morgan dollars Oct. 18, including the O privy marked Morgan dollar remembering the New Orleans Mint, a coin produced at the Philadelphia Mint.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Clock is ticking on some paper notes at the Bank of England: There is less than a year remaining for those in possession of paper £20 and £50 notes to exchange them for polymer notes.

4. First day sales for Unlimited Proof 2021-S $1 set top 50,000 units: With no household limits, first-day sales of the four-coin Proof 2021-S American Innovation dollar sets exceeded 50,000 units.

3. New American Eagles anti-counterfeiting tech is overt, covert: The notch at 6 o'clock creating a reed pattern variation is just one of the steps designed to protect American Eagles from counterfeiting.

2. CCAC looks to future programs by U.S. Mint: Future themes for coins and medals were prominent topics in the latest annual report of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

1. 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars now shipping: The wait is over for those who successfully ordered the coins honoring the centennial of the dollar design change as shipping is underway.

