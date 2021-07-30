Week's Most Read: Mint sales practices

It took U.S. Mint customers 20 minutes July 20 to place sufficient orders to exhaust the inventory of 300,000 Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollars.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week's Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Just one facility striking new American Eagle silver bullion coins: Production of the 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver bullion coins is going to fall to the West Point Mint alone, at least initially.

4. Week's Most Read: 2021-P Kennedy halves arrive: The top story of the previous week centered on the arrival of Philadelphia-minted 2021-P Kennedy half dollars, now found in Virginia.

3. Proposal for 2026 commemoratives calls for unusual coins: If proposed legislation becomes law, we could start seeing commemorative gold $25, silver $2.50 and copper-nickel clad 25-cent coins in 2026.

2. U.S. Mint officials put restrictions on bulk buyers: The U.S. Mint took the next step in attempting to thwart unscrupulous actions in securing product by offering new guidelines for bulk buyers.

1. American Eagles gone in 20 minutes on first day: The available supply of Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollars lasted just 20 minutes as buyers snapped up the 300,000 pieces minted.

