Week's Most Read: Mint's deficiencies

  • By Larry Jewett , Coin World

  • Published: Sep 18, 2020, 9 AM
Items at top are submissions to the Mutilated Coin Redemption Program that have no resemblance to circulating U.S. coins. The image below shows purported U.S. coins that have delaminated and split their layers.

Images courtesy of the Treasury Office of Inspector General.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience. 

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Monday Morning Brief for Sept. 14, 2020: Numismatic literature: With the release of David W. Lange's latest book, Editor William T. Gibbs celebrates and encourages the works of numismatic researchers.

4. Salt River Bay 5-ounce coin sales start Sept. 18: The Uncirculated 2020-P Salt River Bay 5-ounce silver quarter dollar will be limited to 13,750 and will be available to collectors beginning Sept. 18.

3. Random U.S. Mint customers get autographed certificates: Some of the customers who placed advance orders for Basketball Hall of Fame coins will be getting a signed certificate of authenticity.

2. Week's Most Read: Update on WWII anniversary designs: Designs for limited edition products commemorating the anniversary of the end of World War II have been revealed and drew high interest.

1. Treasury OIG report finds United States Mint practices 'deficient': Findings by the Office of the Inspector General called the U.S. Mint to task for practices such as material handling and redemption procedures.

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