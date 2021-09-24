The Proof 2021-W, American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 silver dollar was the first numismatic product for ABPP participation in February.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: MS-66 1923-S Peace dollar sells for $49,200: With unusually bright toning and a strong strike, an MS-66 1923-S Peace dollar was a shining example offered by Heritage, bringing $49,200.

4. American Eagle $1 single coin sales near maximum for that product option: Nearly all of the 175,000 Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollars available as single-coin sales have been taken up.

3. OIG report on BEP includes update on redesign schedule: The latest report on activity regarding the Bureau of Engraving and Printing has tentatively cleared up the future schedule of planned design changes for U.S. paper money.

2. Fake 2021-CC dollars found before release of genuine coins: A sharp-eyed collector spotted an ad for 2021-CC Morgan dollars not matching Mint images, and spread the word that the coins are fake, as the Mint product is not available yet.

1. U.S. Mint denies FOIA request to identify dealers: The identity of the majority of the dealers involved in the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program will not be revealed as the U.S. Mint has declined a request for the information.

