Week’s Most Read: Mint planning more circulating coins

The America the Beautiful quarter dollar program ends in 2021 with this coin for Alabama. Mint and congressional officials are discussing whether to introduce new programs as a replacement. A lot of collectors want a static design instead.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Mint opens sales for 2019 American Liberty coin, medal: The 2019-P American Liberty silver medal is outselling the American Liberty gold $100 coin bearing the same designs by a 3 to 1 margin.

4. Legislative proposal coming from Mint on 2028 Olympic coins: Coinage legislation is being pursued in anticipation of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles and to also recognize the Paralympics athletes.

3. Inside Coin World — Altered date creates fake 1892-S dollar: Our recap of content found only in the Sept. 9 issue of Coin World included a preview of a column about a fake 1892-S Morgan dollar created from an 1882-S dollar.

2. Week’s Most Read — 2026 circulating commemorative coins: Last week’s edition of this column, recapping earlier coverage of possible circulating commemorative coins in 2026, drew reader attention this week.

1. Monday Morning Brief for Aug. 26, 2019 — More quarters?: U.S. Mint officials hope to introduce two new series of circulating quarter dollars after 2021, but some collectors are rejecting the proposals.

