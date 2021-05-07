Week's Most Read: Mint lowers household limits for dollars

When the 2021 Peace dollar goes on sale from the U.S. Mint June 7, the maximum household order limit will be 10 coins, not the 25 initially announced.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. 2021 Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter issued: Collectors of circulating issues can be on the lookout for the latest release in quarter dollars, with the Washington Crossing the Delaware reverse.

4. Coin from 1808 plays key role in Maryland search: The finding of a Capped Bust 50-cent coin from 1808 gave researchers a needed boost in the search for the homestead of Harriet Tubman's father.

3. Metal detectorist finds 10th known 1800s 'Free Slave' badge: A Charleston, South Carolina, area construction site was the location of a discovery of a rare badge issued to a freed slave.

2. Fraser portrait to finally debut on quarter in 2022: The future quarters will have a new and different obverse with a previously approved design in addition to featuring historic American women on the reverse.

1. Mint tightens household limits for 2021 silver dollars: After previously announcing a limit of 25 coins for the new centennial silver dollar issues, the Mint has revised it to 10 to give more households an opportunity.

