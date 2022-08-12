Week's Most Read: Mint error finds by 10-year-old

This 2022-P Wilma Mankiller error quarter dollar was found by YN Clark Davis in a batch of quarter dollars obtained from a Florida bank.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Limited-edition American Eagle $1 enrollments closed: The Mint's enrollment option to purchase the Proof 2022-S American Eagle silver dollar proved popular enough to absorb its mintage before public sale.

4. Lebanon has six new satirical self-printable 'lollar' notes: Called "Currency of Corruption," notes with no real value were issued by a private concern to point out problems in operational areas within the country.

3. 2023 silver dollar enrollments rising but plenty remain: The five available 2023 Morgan and Peace dollar products are seeing increased interest, but maximum enrollments are not yet reached.

2. U.S. Mint giving customers free gold coin with purchase: Aug. 1 to Aug. 15, purchasers of a gold $100 coin from 2017 get a free 2018 $10 coin as part of a U.S. Mint promotional program.

1. Ten-year-old finds cud error Mankiller quarters: Clark Davis made a discovery of a progressive retained cud on the George Washington obverse of 14 2022-P Wilma Mankiller quarter dollars.

