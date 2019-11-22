Week’s Most Read: Mint doubts major bot purchases of coins

There is no denying that the Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar was popular with U.S. Mint customers. However, the way in which the sale of the coin unfolded has resulted in lasting harm.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. 2019 American Eagle half-ounce gold coin mintage low: The U.S. Mint has already sold all of its 2019 American Eagle half-ounce gold bullion coins, 30,000 pieces, the second lowest output in the 33-year history of the series.

4. Rare High Relief double eagle, shipwreck silver in auction: A 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Wire Rim gold double eagle and a World War II-era ingot are headliners at Heritage’s Dec. 5 to 7 U.S. Coin Signature Auction.

3. Buyers line up to buy silver American Eagle at expo: Buyers lined up hours early at the Whitman Baltimore Expo for a chance to purchase the Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle on Nov. 14.

2. Treasure hunters in UK find fortune, but go to prison: Four men in the United Kingdom have been convicted of failing to abide by UK law after they did not declare their discovery of a hoard of some 300 coins and assorted jewelry.

1. Mint doubts widespread use of ‘bots’ in Nov. 14 sale: U.S. Mint officials do not believe automated “bots” made a large number of purchases for the 2019-S Enhanced Reverse Proof American Eagle silver dollar.

